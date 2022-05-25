ATLANTA, GA - MAY 07: A view of Tyler Perry Studios entrance as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on May 7, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. On May 5 Perry announced the studio will reopen in a limited capacity, including temporary housing on the studio lot for his production staff and crew members. There are currently over 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man has been arrested for reportedly threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios.

According to an April 13 Atlanta Police Department police report, Alrasheed Coles called the movie studio demanding to speak directly to Tyler Perry.

When a receptionist told him he could not talk with Perry, Coles became angry and left voicemail messages threatening to blow up the studio.

After discovering the voicemails Coles left behind, the receptionist immediately called police, according to a report.

CBS46 is working to learn when Coles was arrested.

Tyler Perry Studios is a film production studio in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.

Perry purchased the 330-acre lot in 2015.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.