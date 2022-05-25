ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man has been arrested for reportedly threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios.
According to an April 13 Atlanta Police Department police report, Alrasheed Coles called the movie studio demanding to speak directly to Tyler Perry.READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post
When a receptionist told him he could not talk with Perry, Coles became angry and left voicemail messages threatening to blow up the studio.
After discovering the voicemails Coles left behind, the receptionist immediately called police, according to a report.
CBS46 is working to learn when Coles was arrested.READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Tyler Perry Studios is a film production studio in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.
Perry purchased the 330-acre lot in 2015.
MORE NEWS: The Art of Watching TV
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.