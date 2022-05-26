Coming Fall 2022 to CW11 Seattle!

FAMILY LAW centers around Abigail Bianchi (Jewel Staite, “Firefly”), a high-paid personalinjury lawyer who’s good at blaming others – particularly when it comes to her own problems. After Abby’s husband kicks her out of the family home because of her drinking, she goes on a bender, shows up drunk in court and pukes on a client. The law society’s punishment is swift. She’s suspended, fined, and can only practice law again if she finds a senior lawyer who is willing to take her on and mentor her for a one year probationary period. Only one man is willing to take that risk: Harry Svensson (Victor Garber, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), who runs the top family law practice in the city. He also happens to be Abby’s estranged father, who left Abby and her complicated mother for his secretary when Abby was seven. Now, not only does Abby have to work for her father, she also has to work with her half siblings: Daniel (Zach Smadu, “Cardinal”), from Harry’s subsequent marriage and Lucy (Genelle Williams, “The Expanse”), from Harry’s third marriage. Thus begins the odd dynamic at Abigail’s new workplace. Abby has to try to put her shambles of a life back on track, all while dealing with family on three different levels: Other people’s families in her cases, the family she was born into, and her family: her husband and two children, all of whom she desperately wants back. Abigail not only has to prove herself in a new realm of law; she also has to work with and build relationships with a family she barely knows. Most challenging of all, she must work under the thumb of the man she’s spent a lifetime resenting. Produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global (Canada), FAMILY LAW is created, written and executive produced by award winning author Susin Nielsen (“Degrassi”). The series is executive produced by SEVEN24’s Jordy Randall (“Heartland”) and Tom Cox (“Fortunate Son”), and Lark’s Erin Haskett (“Motive”) and Andy Mikita (“Stargate SG-1”) serve as executive producers. eOne holds international distribution rights to the series.