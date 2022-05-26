NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Actor Ray Liotta attends the closing night screening of \'Goodfellas\' during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

(CNN) — Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and the Martin Scorcese mob classic “Goodfellas,” has died.

He was 67.

“Ray was working on a project in the Dominican republic called ‘Dangerous Waters’ when he passed. He passed in his sleep. He is survived by his daughter, Karsen and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo,” his publicist Jennifer Allen told CNN.

This story is developing…

