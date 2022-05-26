PROFESSIONALS follows Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling, “Smallville,” “Parkland”), a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical-data satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser, “Trust,” “The Mummy”), who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Elena Anaya, “Wonder Woman,” “The Skin I Live In”), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with Swann’s spoiled, troublemaking teen daughter (Jazzara Jaslyn, “Lioness”) and a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken, “Inglourious Basterds,” “Counterpart”) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins. A production of Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films and Roadside Attractions in association with Jeff Most Productions, LEONINE Studios, NENT Group and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, PROFESSIONALS was created by Jeff Most (“The Crow,” “The Specialist”) and Michael Colleary (“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Face/Off”) who both serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. They are joined by fellow executive producers Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Brendan Fraser, Tom Welling, and Elena Anaya. The producers are Katy Most, Lwazi Manzi and Aoife O’Sullivan. Executive producer Bharat Nalluri (“The 100,” “MI-5”) directed three episodes of the series, including the pilot. Hollard Film Guarantors, represented by Paul Raleigh, provided a Completion Guarantee. PROFESSIONALS is distributed by Rainmaker Content for LEONINE Studios.