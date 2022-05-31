TWO HOUR SPECIAL

VANESSA HUDGENS HOSTS THIS EPIC EVENT – The 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS honor the brightest stars in movies and television for this one night only event. Top nominees include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (7 nominations), “Euphoria” (6) and “The Batman” (4). First-time nominees include “Inventing Anna,” “Moon Knight,” “Pam & Tommy,” “The Adam Project,” “The Dropout” and “The Lost City.” New categories for 2022 include “Best Song” and “Here for the Hookup.” Executive producers for the 2022 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Original airdate 6/5/2022 @ 8pm.