AND THEN THERE WAS ONE – An alarming event triggers a drastic change in the magical universe. Only The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), can save the world where humankind and magical beings co-exist…but they’ll risk their lives in the process. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Blake Taylor (#412). Original airdate 6/3/22 @ 8pm.