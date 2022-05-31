ONE HUNDRED – It’s Alexis’ (Elaine Hendrix) wedding day and as she attempts to make sure everything runs smoothly, everyone else in the family seems to have their own agenda. Blake (Grant Show) receives a package that raises some questions, so Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) set out to do some detective work to get to the bottom of it. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) make a life-changing decision. Dominique (Michael Michele) resorts to drastic measures to further Dom-Mystique and then asks Culhane (Robert C. Riley) for a huge favor. Kirby (Maddison Brown) becomes suspicious of Amanda (Eliza Bennett), thanks to Adam (Sam Underwood). The episode was written by Josh Reims & Christopher Fife and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#514). Original airdate 6/3/2022 @ 9pm.