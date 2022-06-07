Masters of Illusion -- “Cool Cards, Coins and Close-Ups” -- Image Number: MOI809_0029r -- Pictured (L - R): Chipper Lowell and Dean Cain -- Photo: Masters of Illusion, LLC/The CW -- © 2022 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

NOT FOR MERE MORTALS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chipper Lowell, Kid Ace, Trino, Nick Dopuch, Johnny Ace Palmer, Naathan Phan, Dan Sperry and Trigg Watson (#809). Original airdate 6/11/2022 @ 9pm.