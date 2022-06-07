THE CAST PERFORM MUSICAL NUMBERS FROM AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL — In order to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in Riverdale. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) receives some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) that sends her spiraling, while Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has over his workers. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Greg Murray (#617). Original airdate 6/12/2022 @ 8pm.