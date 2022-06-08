(CNN) — Is that you “Joker: Folie à Deux?”

Todd Phillips, who directed and co-wrote 2019’s “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix, has seemingly confirmed that a sequel is in the works.

Phillips posted a photo on his verified Instagram account that looked to be a script titled “Joker: Folie à Deux” written by him and Scott Silver, who also co-wrote the 2019 film.

The next picture showed Phoenix reading the script.

“Joker” served as the origin story for the popular villain in the Batman universe.

The film was both a critical and commercial success.

Phoenix won a best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of the title character, and Hildur Guðnadóttir won an Oscar for best original score for the film.

Phillips also earned an Oscar nomination for best director and best adapted screenplay, the latter of which he shared with Silver.

No other information has been made public about the new film.

CNN has reached out to Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company, for comment.

