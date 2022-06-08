ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 20: Nick Cannon performs onstage during opening night of Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild \'N Out Live at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Nick Cannon says he is preparing to welcome yet more children this year.

Appearing on Tuesday’s installment of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, the television personality responded to speculation he has “three babies on the way” and hinted the rumors were true.

“Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way,” Cannon told the hosts.

Cannon continues to make headlines with his rapidly growing family. He is father to fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife, superstar Mariah Carey. He also has son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.

In June last year, he welcomed twin boys Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. That same month, model Alyssa Scott gave birth to his son Zen.

During his candid sit-down with Yee, Cannon suggested he plans on breaking his personal record, saying: “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

According to the former “America’s Got Talent” host, he was celibate for a brief period but broke his own rule at the end of last year during a bout of depression following the death of his son in December. The actor’s youngest child, Zen, died from brain cancer at five months old.

“I didn’t even make it to (January). I was supposed to make it to the top of the year,” he said. “Then obviously I started going through some stuff … I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December … the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.'”

The 41-year-old star continued: “I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f**king like crazy … So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong … I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

Cannon’s latest life update comes just months after he announced on his daytime talk show that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy together.

This month, De La Rosa also revealed that she is pregnant again but did not name the father of her baby.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.