ONE HOUR SPECIAL

TAYE DIGGS, NE-YO AND ERIC BELLINGER RETURN AS THE BLACK PACK – Celebrating Black excellence and culture within an irresistible blend of musical and dance performances which will feature the many talents of acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”), GRAMMY Award® winning singer/songwriter NE-YO and GRAMMY Award® winning R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger as “The Black Pack.” With a star-studded list of special guests including Tank and a soul stirring performance by Jordin Sparks to commemorate Juneteenth as “The Black Pack” explores how to celebrate America’s newly acknowledged national holiday while glorifying those that came before. “The Black Pack” also pays tribute to the iconic Sammy Davis Jr. and features a newly-penned Juneteenth anthem. Directed by Markel Ringer. Original airdate 6/19/2022 @ 8pm.