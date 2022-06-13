ONE HOUR SPECIAL

AN INNOVATIVE AND GROUNDBREAKING SPECIAL FEATURING “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” WINNER BRANDON LEAKE – Featuring eight original spoken word poems written and performed by Brandon Leake, the audience will get an intimate look at Brandon’s life in Stockton, Calif. And meet the people who inspired Brandon’s poetry: his mom, his uncle, his grandmother, his little brother, his wife, Anna, and his two young children, among others. Using his unique blend of humor and depth, Brandon connects his personal experiences to universal themes of community, loss, love and hope. Produced by Rotten Science and 3 Arts Entertainment, and executive produced by Matthew Vaughan, Brandon Leake and Mark Schulman. The special is directed by Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce a.k.a. Beedy. Original airdate 6/19/2022 @ 9pm.