SECRETS – Liz (Jeanine Mason), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) put a plan into action that could finally get them a step closer to catching Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cipres) and Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees). Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) is hiding her recent lack of visions and Kyle (Michael Trevino) has a date.

The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, and Amber Midthunder. America Young directed the episode written by Joel Thompson & Leah Longoria (403). Original Airdate 6/20/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.