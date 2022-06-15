PENULTIMATE – A weary Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) holds vigil at Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) bedside. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) continue to worry about their father who seems more human now than ever. Lastly, John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Taylor Buck) work together to figure out the best way to defend against Ally Allston’s (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) powers. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choksey and written by Michael Narducci (#214). Original airdate 6/21/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.