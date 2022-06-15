TOM GOES WEST – An annoyed Tom (Tian Richards) goes full on dad mode when Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) shocks his friends by stowing away in a side panel on the Swift Jet hoping to join in on the mission to rescue his uncle Barton. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) persuades Tom to let her take the jet to meet up with Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton) in hopes of finding out if Stone Corp. might be planning an attack in Dallas. Lastly, in a surprising twist Tom insists that Isaac (Marquise Vilson) accompany Zenzie to help keep her safe. April Parker Jones also stars. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Teresa Huang & Sydney Baloue (#104). Original airdate 6/21/2022 @ 9pm.