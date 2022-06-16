SEASON PREMIERE – In the second episode of the season three premiere, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) find footage of a camper being abducted by a large hairy creature and decide to head for the bush. Sargeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) believes it to be a Sasquatch-type creature from Maori mythology…but the Officers must find out for themselves. Jemaine Clement wrote and directed the episode (#302). Original airdate 6/22/22 @ 9:30pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.