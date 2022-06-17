SEASON FINALE

Gale (guest star Paula Marshall) coming clean to Geri (Odette Annable) about the past forces Cordell (Jared Padalecki) to relive a part of his he’d buried long ago, and Trey (Jeff Pierre) considers Captain James’ (Coby Bell) latest offer. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke (#220). Original airdate 6/23/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.