THAT WAS THEN – When Blake’s (Grant Show) brother Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) comes back into the picture, chaos ensues affecting all the Carringtons. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Adam (Sam Underwood) work together, surprisingly, and the siblings share bonding time. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) decides to throw a huge event and enlists the help of Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Kirby (Maddison Brown). Jeff (Sam Adegoke) asks Amanda (Eliza Bennett) to do some digging and she is shocked at what she finds. The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Brandon Lott (#515). Original airdate 6/24/2022 @ 9pm.