Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The Winchesters: The Prequel That Supernatural Fans Really Want To See – Looper

Walker Independence: Gabriela Quezada Upped to Series Regular – Deadline

Brec Bassinger Talks DC’s Stargirl – Nerd of Color

Nancy Drew: The Underrated CW Show Fans Wish Got More Credit – Looper

10 Insane Details About New Gotham Knights Series Starring Batman’s Son – Hype.my

Superman & Lois Star Talks Finally Suiting Up As Her Own Superhero – E.W.

Kung Fu: Eddie Liu Talks Henry’s Journey in Season 2 – ComicBook

The Flash: Kausar Mohammed Joins CW Series As Fast Track – Deadline