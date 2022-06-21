Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
The Winchesters: The Prequel That Supernatural Fans Really Want To See – Looper
Walker Independence: Gabriela Quezada Upped to Series Regular – Deadline
Brec Bassinger Talks DC’s Stargirl – Nerd of Color
Nancy Drew: The Underrated CW Show Fans Wish Got More Credit – Looper
10 Insane Details About New Gotham Knights Series Starring Batman’s Son – Hype.my
Superman & Lois Star Talks Finally Suiting Up As Her Own Superhero – E.W.
Kung Fu: Eddie Liu Talks Henry’s Journey in Season 2 – ComicBook
The Flash: Kausar Mohammed Joins CW Series As Fast Track – Deadline