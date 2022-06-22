SEASON FINALE

Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#215). Original airdate 6/28/2022 @ 8pm. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.