(CNN) — New wife, new reality show.

HGTV, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, has announced that Tarek El Moussa is teaming up with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, for a show with the working title, “The Flipping El Moussas.”

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” the couple said in a statement. “Fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

Tarek El Moussa formerly starred with his ex-wife Christina on the hit show “Flip or Flop.” Heather Rae El Moussa found fame as one of the cast members on Netflix real estate series, “Selling Sunset.”

“Tarek and Heather’s story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms,” Jane Latman, president, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., said. “This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair.”

No word yet on when the new show is set to air.

