THE STUFF OF NIGHTMARES – While out on patrol, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) encounter a series of people who’ve been attacked by manifestations of their worst nightmares. It soon becomes apparent that all of the victims have one thing in common…a recent, terrifying trip to an amusement house. Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Jemaine Clement directed the episode written by Paul Yates (#303). Original airdate 6/29/22 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.