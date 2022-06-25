THE CARRINGTON WAY – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Blake (Grant Show) come up with a plan to beat Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) strongly advises against it. Dominique (Michael Michele) works hard to keep herself out of the family drama, no matter how much Ben tries to drag her in. Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Underwood) continues to push Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) to let him on her FSN show to promote his newest medical find. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to set up Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and he wants no part of it. Alexis seems to have a major change of heart. The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Robbie Countryman (#516). Original airdate 7/1/2022.