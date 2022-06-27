Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Superman & Lois Star Clues Fans in New Villain Coming in S3 – Looper
Kausar Mohammed Opens up About Joining The Flash as Fast Track, South Asian Representation – ComicBook
Tom Swift is Actually Making History Thanks to the Series Lead – Distractify
The Flash Hopes to Bring Back Mia Smoak in S9 – BleedingCool
Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang Was Left Sobbing Over S2 Finale Twist – DigitalSpy
Riverdale: Why That Archie and Betty Moment Came at the Right Time – Collider
Don’t Forget All American: Is so Much More Than A Football Show – Variety
Odette Annable Talks Walker: Geri and The Davidson, Cordell and More – Nerds & Beyond
All American: Homecoming: Rhoyle Ivy King Upped to Series Regular – Deadline
Christian James Talks About All American – Digital Journal
Jon Prasida on Ryan's Love Life and His Fighting Hopes for Kung Fu S3 – Nerds of Color
Grant Gustin Had A Major Concern About The Flash S7 – Looper