Superman & Lois Star Clues Fans in New Villain Coming in S3 – Looper

Kausar Mohammed Opens up About Joining The Flash  as Fast Track, South Asian Representation ComicBook

 

Tom Swift is Actually Making History Thanks to the Series Lead – Distractify

 

The Flash Hopes to Bring Back Mia Smoak in S9 BleedingCool

 

Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang Was Left Sobbing Over S2 Finale Twist – DigitalSpy

 

Riverdale: Why That Archie and Betty Moment Came at the Right Time – Collider

 

Don’t Forget All American: Is so Much More Than A Football Show – Variety

Odette Annable Talks Walker: Geri and The Davidson, Cordell and More – Nerds & Beyond

 

All American: Homecoming: Rhoyle Ivy King Upped to Series Regular – Deadline

Christian James Talks About All American – Digital Journal

 

Jon Prasida on Ryan’s Love Life and His Fighting Hopes for Kung Fu S3 – Nerds of Color

Grant Gustin Had A Major Concern About The Flash S7 – Looper