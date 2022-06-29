Casting for a #shortfilm that focuses on black mothers-to-be in #atlanta! If you are looking to share your pregnancy story.

Will be delivering at a birthing center

Will be delivering in hospital

Have had to lean on community resources for maternal care

Have felt lack of trust with chosen OBGYN

Actively sought care from a Black doctor

plan on hiring a doula for the birth and postpartum

Have switched medical providers due to bias or discrimination

Your partner validates your concerns on not being taken seriously by doctor

PLEASE SUBMIT your information directly to the producer if interested:

Email: kristenpate.ep@westbrookinc.com