Pregnant African American mother holding stomach in hospital

Casting for a #shortfilm that focuses on black mothers-to-be in #atlanta! If you are looking to share your pregnancy story. 

  • Will be delivering at a birthing center
  • Will be delivering in hospital
  • Have had to lean on community resources for maternal care
  • Have felt lack of trust with chosen OBGYN
  • Actively sought care from a Black doctor
  • plan on hiring a doula for the birth and postpartum
  • Have switched medical providers due to bias or discrimination
  • Your partner validates your concerns on not being taken seriously by doctor

PLEASE SUBMIT your information directly to the producer if interested:

Email: kristenpate.ep@westbrookinc.com

  • name
  • Contact info
  • Link to Social Media
  • A short message sharing your pregnancy experience so far

 