Pregnant African American mother holding stomach in hospital
Casting for a #shortfilm that focuses on black mothers-to-be in #atlanta! If you are looking to share your pregnancy story.
- Will be delivering at a birthing center
- Will be delivering in hospital
- Have had to lean on community resources for maternal care
- Have felt lack of trust with chosen OBGYN
- Actively sought care from a Black doctor
- plan on hiring a doula for the birth and postpartum
- Have switched medical providers due to bias or discrimination
- Your partner validates your concerns on not being taken seriously by doctor
PLEASE SUBMIT your information directly to the producer if interested:
Email: kristenpate.ep@westbrookinc.com
- name
- Contact info
- Link to Social Media
- A short message sharing your pregnancy experience so far