Danny Bonaduce during FOX Hosts "Drive: Roadside Challenge" at Universal City Walk in Universal City, California, United States.

(CNN) — “The Partridge Family” actor Danny Bonaduce is still trying to find answers as to why he’s been ill.

The former child star, who in April took medical leave from his Seattle radio program “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show,” recently talked to “Good Morning America” about his mystery illness.

“I couldn’t walk at all,” he said. “I couldn’t balance, I couldn’t do anything like that.”

Bonaduce said that in April, his wife Amy noticed he was having difficulty speaking coherently.

“She looked really nervous,” he recalled. “She said, ‘You’re not saying words, you’re not speaking English,’ which of course is preposterous to me.”

He said they called an ambulance and he spent five days in the hospital, though he remembers very little of that stay.

Bonaduce said his father had suffered a stroke and the symptoms he had, including slurred words, memory loss and the inability to walk, seemed to also be a stroke, though medical tests ruled that out as a cause.

Bonaduce said he was “hoping for a diagnosis, but did not get one.”

He recently returned to work and shared some advice.

“Take time to consider your health, what you’re doing,” he said. “Pay attention.”

