(CNN) — “True Detective: Night Country” will star Kali Reis with the previously announced casting of Jodie Foster. It will be HBO’s fourth season of the series.

Writer-director-showrunner Issa López will spearhead the latest season. The plot will focus on six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska, who vanish without a trace. The upcoming season will be filmed in Iceland.

Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) try to solve the mystery while dealing with their own demons. The last time Foster played a detective was in her Oscar-winning role in “The Silence of the Lambs,” in which she played FBI agent Clarice Starling.

Reis is a professional boxer and made her film debut in “Catch the Fast One,” which earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best female lead.

Foster also serves as an executive producer on the series.

