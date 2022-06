TROUBLE – Tom (Tian Richards) finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) is startled when a worried Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) surprises her while she’s in her car applying lipstick and triple checking her already flawless makeup in the mirror after a visit to the gym. Lastly, Rowan (Albert Mwangi) issues a strong warning to Isaac. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Eric Anthony Glover (#106). Original airdate 7/5/2022 @ 9pm.