WHERE’S MINOGUE? – The sudden disappearance of similarly dressed individuals sends Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) searching for a group of ghostly rugby fans dressed as “Where’s Wally?” Meanwhile, Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) is doing some searching of his own…for a new flatmate. Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Cori Gonzalez-Macuer (#304). Original airdate 7/6/22 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.