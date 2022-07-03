SEASON FINALE

Hosted by Aasif Mandvi, guest stars Krysta Rodriguez, Amy Hoggart, Andrea Martin, and Casey Jost share stories – some silly and some shocking – to try and fool the opposing team led by captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees. Pay attention to the details and guess along with each team to determine – is the tale true or is it a lie? (#103). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 7/9/2022 @ 8:30pm.