SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN — When several of their own fall prey to Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help. Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Chrissy Maroon (#619). Original airdate 7/10/2022 @ 8pm.