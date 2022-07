TEAMWORK – When they discover that one of their own has been poisoned, Tom (Tian Richards), Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Barclay (voiced by Levar Burton) work together to figure out who is responsible. Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones also star. Teleplay by Melinda Hsu Taylor, story by Elliott Feliciano & Kahlil Maskati and directed by Ruba Nadda (#107). Original airdate 7/12/2022 @ 9pm.