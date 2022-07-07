INTERGALACTIC VIGILANTE – A Meteor strike gives superpowers to a Neighborhood Watch group, who soon decide to take the law into their own hands. It’s now up to Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) to take back their power. Also starring Maaka Pohatu Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Amanda Alison (#305). Original airdate 7/13/22 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.