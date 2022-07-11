THE ULTIMATE MAN OF MYSTERY — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang gather intel about Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) so they can better understand where he came from and use that to their advantage. However, when their plan results in an unexpected outcome, the gang is left having to pay a terrible cost. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Anna Kerrigan directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Devon Turner (#620). Original airdate 7/17/2022 @ 8pm.