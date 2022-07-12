Seattle’s CW11 is giving away free screening passes to “DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS”!

About the Film:

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS is a wildly funny and endearing animated tale that follows a group of shelter pets who become unlikely superheroes in a hilarious adventure as they struggle with their newfound powers to save the day. Led by Krypto the Super-Dog, and Ace the hound, the film combines the love of pets and superheroes in a universally relatable story with humor, heart and lovable characters that celebrates the hero within us all.

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS IS OPENING ONLY IN THEATRES JULY 29, 2022

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Ben Schwartz, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs, Marc Maron, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil, Natasha Lyonne, Jemaine Clement and more

Admit-one screening passes are available for a pre-screening on a first come, first served basis!

Movie passes are available here

Screening details:

Regal Thornton Place

Tuesday, July, 26, 6:00PM

Regal Thornton Place Tuesday, July, 26, 6:00PM Check-in at 5:30PM

Enjoy!