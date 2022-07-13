Hylton Casting is currently casting twins for the following specialty background role for the TV Series Houston Season 1 filming on Thursday, 8/18/22 in Atlanta, GA. If selected, an audition will be required for this role on Monday, 7/18/22 or Tuesday, 7/19/22.

SPECIALTY TWIN BACKGROUND ACTORS – Ages 11-30, any ethnicity, any gender – Identical or identical appearing fraternal twins – Will work in interior Mall scenes. This role will require non-speaking acting ability. One twin will jostle the other twin in these scenes.

RATE IF HIRED: Background performer services: $200/8 hrs COVID-19 testing bumps: Quarter check rate COVID-19 Testing Bump (for any testing outside of a work date) Audition: If selected, you would receive a quarter check rate for attending an in-person audition.