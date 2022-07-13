FEELINGS – Tom’s (Tian Richards) mysterious guardian angel Rowan (Albert Mwangi) makes an urgent plea for help in rescuing a missing scientist targeted by the same anti-tech conspiracy that sabotaged Barton Swift’s ship. When the Squad embarks on this mission, a surprising secret comes to light and brings Tom and Rowan closer than ever before. Meanwhile, Zenzi’s (Ashleigh Murray) simmering feelings for Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) are complicated by a bold move from Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton). Miller Tobin directed the episode written by Teresa Huang & Bradley Marques (#108). Original airdate 7/19/2022 @ 9pm.