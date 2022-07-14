Monroe, WASHINGTON – July 13, 2022

EVERGREEN SPEEDWAY NASCAR SUMMER SHOWDOWN

The 10th Annual Summer Showdown at Evergreen Speedway is right around the corner. This year’s Summer Showdown features two outstanding nights of NASCAR Short Track racing on Friday July 22 and Saturday July 23. Summer Showdown is the signature Pro Late and Super Late Model event of the year at Evergreen Speedway on the oversized 5/8 mile track.

Drivers from across the West Coast and around the country create one of the greatest fields of drivers in the nation. With racing just 10 days away, over 55 teams have registered for the Pro Late and Super Late Model feature events. Friday Night July 22 the NASCAR Pro Late Models will be full throttle sprinting their way to a 100-lap shootout. Saturday’s Summer Showdown 200 for Super Late Models is the premiere Super Late Model show in the West.

The 2021 Summer Showdown returned after a year off from Covid 19. Last season Evergreen created additional bonuses for Summer Showdown to enhance the purse and that will continue for 2022! Should the Winner of the Pro Late Model race also win the Super Late Model race on Saturday, the winner will pocket $35,000 in main purse winnings plus a $35,000 bonus for winning both races. Team participating in both races can also pickup an additional $10,000 for placing in the Top 3 for both events.

The registered field so far includes Summer Showdown 2017—2018 – 2019 winner Preston Peltier, 2016 winner Tayler Riddle and brother Owen Riddle, last year’s Showdown Champion. There are plenty of challengers who have come close, like NASCAR Pro Series and SRL Champion Derek Thorn, multiple time champion and Northwest Legend Garret Evans fresh off his win on the Big Track

Galloway Shootout June 25 at Evergreen Speedway. Hard chargers and Evergreen Speedway Track Champions like Naima Lang, Daniel Moore, Tyler Tanner, and Trenton Moriarity will make this year’s race something special.

PLUS, The NASCAR Street Stocks will be running, as well as the BECU Mini Stocks and NW Outlaw Mini Stocks, not to mention the ever popular Evergreen Legends who will compete both nights on the 3/8 mile track.

Summer Showdown ’22 will see the return of the VIP Experience for the fans. This package includes two-day admission, catered VIP lunch, adult beverages, reserved seats, swag bag and driver meet and greet, all for a great price of $70 per person.

Summer Showdown is listed as a Speedway Illustrated bucket list race! Do not miss out this year!

Tickets and Event Details at evergreenspeedway.com

