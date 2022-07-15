NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Beyonce performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

(CNN) — This is not a drill.

The woman who innovates at every turn has joined the platform known for its innovative creators, and we are beyond ready for all the content to come.

Beyoncé posted her first-ever TikTok on Thursday and used the moment to highlight some of the creators and fans who have celebrated her new single, “Break My Soul.”

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B,” the singer wrote, adding for good measure the usernames of many of the people who appeared in her compilation video, like Josh Dior, Gregorian Sisters and Charles Osborne.

One creator included in the singer’s video, Nate White, commented: “NOT BEY HAVING ME VOGUEING UP N THIS MASHUP.”

“I woulda brushed my hair,” he added.

Beyoncé released “Break My Soul” last month. Her new album “Renaissance” is set to come out on July 29, a day that will surely be great. Just not as great of a day as the people included in Beyoncé’s first TikTok are having.

