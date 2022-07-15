NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating \"In America: An Anthology of Fashion\" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
(CNN) — The House of Jonas has another addition.
“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, have welcomed a second child, their representative confirmed to CNN.READ MORE: Musicians cancel performances at upcoming NRA convention
The pair are already parents to one daughter, Willa, who was born in July 2020.
The couple have been married since 2019.READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post
Turner most recently appeared in HBO Max’s “The Staircase.” (CNN, like HBO, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Jonas recently released a new song, “Got Me Good,” with his group DNCE.MORE NEWS: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.