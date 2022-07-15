NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating \"In America: An Anthology of Fashion\" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The House of Jonas has another addition.

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, have welcomed a second child, their representative confirmed to CNN.

The pair are already parents to one daughter, Willa, who was born in July 2020.

The couple have been married since 2019.

Turner most recently appeared in HBO Max’s “The Staircase.” (CNN, like HBO, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Jonas recently released a new song, “Got Me Good,” with his group DNCE.

