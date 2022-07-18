Filed Under:CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The Winchesters: Everything You Need to Know About Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural Spinoff – US Weekly

Gotham Knights Star Reveals Their Character is a Robin – CBR

 

The Flash’s Kausar Mohammed on Doing Things Her Way – Greek Girl Authority

 

Great Chocolate Showdown: 10 Most Relaxing Shows of 2022, So Far – ScreenRant

 

The Flash Showrunner Teases Reverse-Flash Return in S9 – ScreenRant

 

Kung Fu: Yvonne Chapman Returning as Series Regular – TV Fanatic

Kung Fu — “Choice” — Image Number: KF110a_0018r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan and Ludi Lin as Kerwin Tan — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved