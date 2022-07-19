The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will return to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023, airing live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT – check local listings). The show will continue its combined film and television awards format honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. Bob Bain will serve as the Executive Producer.