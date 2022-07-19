Now is a seven day a week, hour-long news program that really drills down the issues impacting our world, our cities and our neighborhoods. It’s not just a news report…this is different!

Now’s in-depth coverage gets to the bottom of stories and offers solutions that bring value to the lives of our viewers, providing meaning and context by explaining the “Why?” of the story.

Now also taps into the unending resource of Hope. By showcasing the inspiring ways individuals, neighbors, friends and strangers are catalysts for good, viewers are left uplifted and energized.

Anchored by seasoned on air talent with multi-skilled journalists in the local community will report hyperlocal news.

ON-AIR TEAM

Tom Hanson

Anchor

Most recently CBS News Reporter

Tom also frequently fills in as anchor for CBSN and CBS Overnight News

He began his career with CBS News in September 2018

Trason Bragg

Weekend Anchor/Reporter

Former WGCL Anchor/Reporter

Previously he was a General Assignment Reporter, Consumer Reporter and Sports Reporter at KRGV 5 in Rio Grande Valley, TX.

Trasonis also conversationally bi-lingual in Spanish.

Collin Myers

Weekday Meteorologist

Most recently KRIV Meteorologist in Houston

Extensive experience covering severe weather

Member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association

Brittany Rainey

Weekend Meteorologist/ Weather Reporter