Now is a seven day a week, hour-long news program that really drills down the issues impacting our world, our cities and our neighborhoods. It’s not just a news report…this is different!
Now’s in-depth coverage gets to the bottom of stories and offers solutions that bring value to the lives of our viewers, providing meaning and context by explaining the “Why?” of the story.READ MORE: Musicians cancel performances at upcoming NRA convention
Now also taps into the unending resource of Hope. By showcasing the inspiring ways individuals, neighbors, friends and strangers are catalysts for good, viewers are left uplifted and energized.
Anchored by seasoned on air talent with multi-skilled journalists in the local community will report hyperlocal news.
ON-AIR TEAM
Tom Hanson
Anchor
- Most recently CBS News Reporter
- Tom also frequently fills in as anchor for CBSN and CBS Overnight News
- He began his career with CBS News in September 2018
READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Facing Backlash Anti-Cop Twitter Post
Trason Bragg
Weekend Anchor/Reporter
- Former WGCL Anchor/Reporter
- Previously he was a General Assignment Reporter, Consumer Reporter and Sports Reporter at KRGV 5 in Rio Grande Valley, TX.
- Trasonis also conversationally bi-lingual in Spanish.
Collin Myers
Weekday Meteorologist
- Most recently KRIV Meteorologist in Houston
- Extensive experience covering severe weather
- Member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association
Brittany RaineyMORE NEWS: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' Movie
Weekend Meteorologist/ Weather Reporter
- Former KTVT fill-in weekday morning meteorologist.
- AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist
- Adept at social media and loves to tell impactful weather stories.