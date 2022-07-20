Seattle’s CW11 is giving away free screening passes to Shudder’s “Resurrection”!

About the Film:

A woman’s carefully constructed life is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past returns, forcing her to confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades.

RESURRECTION IS OPENING ONLY IN THEATRES JULY 29, 2022

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper, and Angela Wong Carbone

Advanced screening passes are available for a pre-screening on a first come, first served basis! To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the pre-screening:

Movie passes are available here

Follow the instructions on the gofobo site . You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used their ticketing site.

SIFF Cinema Uptown

Tuesday, July 26, 7PM

