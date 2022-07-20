Seattle’s CW11 is giving away free screening passes to Shudder’s “Resurrection”!
About the Film:
A woman’s carefully constructed life is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past returns, forcing her to confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades.
RESURRECTION IS OPENING ONLY IN THEATRES JULY 29, 2022
Cast: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper, and Angela Wong Carbone
Advanced screening passes are available for a pre-screening on a first come, first served basis! To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the pre-screening:
- Movie passes are available here
- The above link takes you to website not controlled by CBS/CW11 and will need to enter your personal information when you RSVP. You will no longer be covered by CBS’ privacy policy.
- Follow the instructions on the gofobo site. You may need to register with Gofobo if you have not previously used their ticketing site.
- Screening details:
SIFF Cinema Uptown
Tuesday, July 26, 7PM
Enjoy!