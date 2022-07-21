Filed Under:Beyonce, Music, new album, Renaissance
PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Beyonce performs onstage during the \'On The Run II\' Tour\' at Rose Bowl on September 22, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

(CNN) — The countdown to Beyoncé’s new album just got more exciting.

She shared a track list on Wednesday for “Renaissance,” her upcoming album, on her Instastories.

The group of 16 songs includes her already released single “Break My Soul,” as well as “Alien Superstar,” “Move,” “Virgo’s Groove,” “America Has a Problem” and “I’m That Girl.”

The eagerly awaited project is Beyoncé’s first solo album since 2016’s groundbreaking “Lemonade.”

In June she shared a photo on Instagram, which many believe to be the “Renaissance” album cover, along with a bit about the project.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. ”

“Renaissance” is set to come out July 29.

