Dwayne Johnson (left) and Kevin Hart attending the Jumanji: The Next Level UK Premiere held at the BFI in Waterloo, London. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are always keeping us laughing.

Johnson posted a video to his Instagram of the two stars doing a “tortilla challenge,” a TikTok trend that involves two individuals slapping each other across the face with a tortilla while trying not to spit out a mouthful of water.

“You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences,” The Rock wrote.

Ultimately, Johnson won the challenge but not before Hart was able to slap him twice with a giant tortilla.

You can watch the action here. (They use some colorful language.)

The two friends are busy promoting their upcoming animated film “DC League of Super-Pets,” which hits theaters on Friday.

