ALL THAT GLITTERS – When shiny objects begin disappearing all over town, including the “W” from the city’s iconic “WELLINGTON” sign, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) go looking for the culprit and happen upon a half-bird, half-human suspect. Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Melanie Bracewell wrote the episode directed by Tim van Dammen (#401). Original airdate 7/27/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.