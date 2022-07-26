(CNN) — A three-track prologue soundtrack has already been released in anticipation of Marvel’s upcoming sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Nigerian artist Tems sings a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” “A Body, A Coffin” by Amaarae and “Soy” by Santa Fe Klan also feature on the album.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer that he kept private.

The new movie will be released in theaters nationwide on Nov. 11.

Hear the Tems song below:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.