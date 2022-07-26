BUMP is an Australian comedy-drama series about Olympia (‘Oly’) Chalmers-Davis (Nathalie Morris, “Almost Paradise,” “One Lane Bridge”), an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she’s going. Her boyfriend, doctor’s son Lachie (Peter Thurnwald, “King Kong: Skull Island,” “Thor: Ragnarok”), ticks all the right boxes; she and her best friend, Reema (Safia Arain, “One Lane Bridge,” “Black Christmas”), share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, save the world.

Oly’s mother Angie (Claudia Karvan, “Love My Way,” “The Secret Life Of Us”) is the head of English at her inner city high school; and her father Dom (Angus Sampson, “Fargo,” “The Lincoln Lawyer”) is a recently unemployed executive who’s been spending nights on his moored boat. Angie and Dom are lost in their own mid-life reckoning. At school, Oly collapses in agony. She’s sped to hospital in an ambulance, accompanied by Angie, and they are both stunned – horrified! – to discover that Oly is in labor. Blindsided, in deep shock, Oly rejects the baby entirely. If she doesn’t acknowledge the baby, then she doesn’t have to acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed, or that the baby’s father is not her boyfriend; it’s Santiago “Santi” Hernandez (Carlos Sanson, Jr., “Legacies,” “Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave”), the laid-back son of Angie’s major work crush: Chilean soccer coach Matias (newcomer Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez).

The Hernandez and Chalmers families clash over differing expectations of family obligations and with Angie and Dom on the brink of separation already, and Matias and his wife Rosa (Paula Garcia, “Little White Lies”) battling their own messy household dynamic, the arrival of the baby sets off each family in different ways.

As the series develops, so does our understanding of what drew Oly and Santi together in the first place, and how it could bring them closer now – if they can navigate this sudden onset of adulthood, and if their families don’t get in the way.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, BUMP is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond (“Romper Stomper,” “Les Norton,” “Australian Gangster”) with John Edwards (“Love My Way,” “The Secret Life Of Us,” “Offspring”), Dan Edwards (“Romper Stomper,” “Australian Gangster”) and Claudia Karvan (“Love My Way,” “Doctor Doctor,” “Spirited”) serving as producers.

CREDITS FOR “BUMP” ON THE CW

Day and time: Thursday, August 11, 8:00-8:30 p.m. PT

Network debut: The CW Network Debut August 11, 2022

Cast:

Claudia Karvan as Angie Davis

Nathalie Morris as Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis

Carlos Sanson Jr. as Santiago Hernandez

Angus Sampson as Dom Chalmers

Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez as Matias Hernandez

Peter Thurnwald as Lachie Koh

Safia Arain as Reema

Paula Garcia as Rosa Hernandez

Executive Producers: John Edwards, Dan Edwards

Created by: Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro

Origination: Sydney, Australia

Produced by: Roadshow Rough Diamond

Format: 30 Minutes (HDTV)